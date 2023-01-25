You might also like

Marcus Stokes, a 4-star Florida recruit who had an offer revoked after being caught on video rapping lyrics that featured the N-word, received an offer from Albany State.

Stokes had been committed to Florida for months before when the incident surfaced. Stokes also received interest of receiving interest from DII West Florida.

“It’s very unique. Very interesting,” Kevin Stokes, father of Marcus Stokes, told 247Sports about the offer. “We didn’t expect this at all.”

Stokes is currently ranked as the No. 24 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and was originally committed to Penn State before flipping to Florida.