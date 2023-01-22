The oldest daughter of Deion Sanders apologized for embellishing purported violence at Jackson State.

Deiondra Sanders appeared on The Baller Alert Podcast to discuss her father leaving Jackson State to where she made mentioned “killings on campus” and concerns about safety.

“People don’t know that there are killings on the campus every few months,” Deiondra Sanders said.

There was only one death associated with Jackson State while the Sanders family was at JSU.

In December, the body of student Flynn Brown was found in a vehicle at Jackson State.

Deiondra Sanders’ comments went viral online and she later posted a video apology in response to her unfounded claims.

“I would like to apologize for a statement that I recently made concerning the JSU murders,” she said. “I do feel like that I over-exaggerated due to the fact that every time I did come to town I was made aware of shootings, murders, robberies on campus, around campus and in the city.”

It may not have been every few months but it did happen, lets not get it twisted!! Its a-lot y’all dont know about but I do apologize for exaggerating. I had no ill intent with my comments. pic.twitter.com/O2X5Oas9hw — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) January 22, 2023

While at Jackson State, Deion Sanders did report that someone had stolen a boombox from his vehicle. Following his very first game as head coach, Sanders claimed someone had stolen personal belongings from an office at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. It was later revealed that a member of the football staff had moved the items to another location for safekeeping without Sanders’ knowledge.

As for Deiondra Sanders, she maintained that it wasn’t her intention to be deceptive.

“But I really do apologize for what I said. It’s just that things did happen while my family was there that the public was not made aware of,” she said. “But I definitely shouldn’t have exaggerated like that and I do want to say that apologize for that. So I apologize to the whole JSU community, JSU campus and everyone that’s a part of JSU.”



