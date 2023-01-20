Amid conversations about the challenges coaches at HBCUs face, a successful and veteran one chimed in.

Jackson State women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed commented about the true commitment it takes to navigate within the framework of the unique environment.

“Coaching at an HBCU is not for the weak,” Tomekia Reed wrote on Twitter. “You’re going to fight battles internally and externally. And if your program experiences any type of success, it will be even harder. I chose to come back for the fight. To truly even the playing field and do something that’s never been done.”

Reed, who has led JSU to the last two SWAC tournament championships and won 35 of the last 36 conference games, continued: “You have to earn stripes to speak publicly about this struggle. If you aren’t willing to roll up your sleeves, make a difference and demand others to respect us, not by words but by actions, then get out of the way. We got something to do! Our work here is bigger than us.”

Her statements came days after new Bethune-Cookman head coach Ed Reed went on multiple rants on social media disparaging the school and state of HBCUs.

“I really wish we had someone filming a documentary of what goes on behind closed doors,” she said. “The opportunities we provide to players someone else mishandled, the lives we save, the support we provide, the way we get these players ready for competition with limited resources. Its tough.”