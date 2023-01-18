You might also like

The reigning Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina Central has made a huge addition to their pass offense.

Former four-star tight end recruit Miles Campbell who last played at Tennessee has committed to the Eagles with three years of eligibility remaining.

Campbell received offers from Auburn, Wisconsin, Florida State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, West Virginia, Michigan State, and Miami before ultimately committing to N.C. Central.

In his two seasons with the Volunteers, Campbell played in five total games, primarily on special teams. He returned two kickoffs for 25 yards.

Campbell joins a North Carolina Central team coming off winning their first MEAC championship since 2016, finishing the regular season with a 10-2 record.

They capped off their season with a 41-34 overtime win in the Celebration Bowl against Jackson State in the final game of the Deion Sanders era.

In North Carolina Central’s quest to repeat as conference champions, Campbell will look to pair well in an offense led by reigning MEAC Offensive Player of the Year Davius Richard.