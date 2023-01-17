If you know Ed Reed, you may have seen the viral video of him speaking about doing the small things right like picking up garbage. He pointed out several times that this is “bigger than football.”

He’s right.

But he also spoke passionately about several issues regarding the condition of several buildings on campus including, the Wendell P. Holmes Business Building, the practice track, the intramural football field, and other buildings on campus currently in disrepair.

As an alum, that was hard to stomach. I don’t think when Bethune Cookman agreed to hire Ed Reed that they envisioned him ripping the bandages off so soon and so publicly and even without a contract, yet here we are.

Are we ready for this?

Are we ready to be under the microscope?

Are we ready to have think pieces (like this one) written about the BCU every time Ed Reed utters a non-complimentary word about the school? Are we ready for the unfair opinions about the state of the school made by random people who’ve never stepped foot on campus? Are we even ready for Ed Reed? Clearly, we’re still in the learning phase of this relationship but I am not sure we’ve thoroughly considered these questions.

So, I’ll ask again, are we ready to be under the microscope?

Think fast because we’re about to find out. If you believe that sunlight is indeed the best disinfectant, then you must be ready for what that means.

Read the rest of the article at Wildcat Wearhouse. Stephen Holmes is a Bethune-Cookman alum.