After having their 34-game conference win streak snapped this past Saturday, the Jackson State women got back in the ‘W’ column in dominant fashion with an 87-58 win over Texas Southern.

Senior center Daphane White led the Tigers with 13 points and 12 rebounds, her first double-double of the season. She was one of four players to score in double figures for Jackson State along with forward Angel Jackson, who contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks off the bench.

Meanwhile, for Texas Southern, junior guard Adriana Avent led all scorers with 21 points followed by Taniya Lawson with 13 points and six rebounds.

After what was a close first quarter, Jackson State swung the momentum completely in their favor in the second quarter outscoring Texas Southern 24-7.

Jackson State’s Jariyah Covington had the hot hand in the first half scoring all her 11 points in the period, including three three-point baskets.

Texas Southern, on the other hand, struggled with their shot in the first half converting just 7-of-33 shot attempts.

Another common denominator in the win for Jackson State was their ability to score off turnovers converting 31 points off takeaways compared to just six points for Texas Southern.

Jackson State improved to 4-1 in the conference (7-8 overall) with the win. They now sit in a four-way tie for first place in the SWAC along with Southern, Prairie View A&M, and Alabama A&M.

With this loss, Texas Southern drops to 1-5 in the conference and 1-15 overall, their worst start since the 2011-2012 season.