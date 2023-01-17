You might also like

The rich keep getting richer as Jackson State added yet another Power Five transfer in former four-star LSU linebacker recruit Phillip Webb.

Webb was one of the most highly recruited football players in the class of 2019 ranking sixth in the state of Georgia and 42nd in the nation.

He committed to LSU in favor of offers from Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, Penn State, and Wisconsin, among others.

It’s truly an honor to uphold the tradition that has been set in place long before me… I am very excited to further my academic and athletic career at Jackson State University. #THEEiLove pic.twitter.com/qAXHjOJqtd — Phillip Webb🕸 (@_PhillipWebb_) January 17, 2023

In three seasons with LSU, Webb played in just three total games, only recording a single tackle in the TaxAct Texas Bowl against Kansas State.

This is the second former four-star recruit, and the fourth Power Five recruit Jackson State has added this offseason.

As the Tigers enter their first season under new head coach T.C. Taylor, the JSU is constructing a team that will certainly be a favorite to win their third straight SWAC title.