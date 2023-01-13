You might also like

After initially announcing his commitment to Boston College, former North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten has had a change of heart.

Tuten will now be at Virginia Tech.

This past season, Tuten led the Big South with 1,363 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He was named to the All-Big South First Team.

The Aggies’ leading rusher is one of many former HBCU players who entered the transfer portal this offseason transitioning to the FBS.

It’s been a change of plans!🦃 pic.twitter.com/EjeetdHQAq — Bhayshul Tuten (@bhayshul) January 14, 2023

Among them is former teammate and linebacker Jacob Roberts, who also announced he was committing to Wake Forest.

Joining Tuten and Roberts in the ACC is former Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman who will be playing for Louisville.

Before his previous commitments, Tuten also received offers from Florida, Pittsburgh, Kansas State, Missouri and Georgia.