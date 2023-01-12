Despite turnover within the Jackson State football program with the absence of Deion Sanders and several high-profile players, new coach T.C. Taylor maintains the Tigers are still the standard in the SWAC.

The two-time conference champions and Celebration Bowl runner-ups recently returned to campus for workouts and meeting under the new regime just weeks after Taylor was officially named head coach.

In an interview with WJTV in Jackson, Taylor explained how Jackson State will function moving forward.

“I’ve learned a lot from him (Sanders) about the everyday grind you know being consistent on a day-to-day basis of getting the most out of your players and demanding excellence and being dominant,” said Taylor. “You know, when you win two SWAC championships and have two Celebration Bowl appearances we want to try to keep those type things going.”

Taylor was identified as the personal choice of Sanders to take over the program after he accepted an offer to become the next head coach at Colorado.

Part 2 of my sit-down with new Jackson State head football coach T.C. Taylor. We discuss life after Deion, replacing talent, and why players should want to come play at JSU. pic.twitter.com/MzpGwrEovH — Blake Levine (@blake_levine) January 12, 2023

Taylor was asked how the program will sell itself as an attractive destination for recruits amid the departures of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Kevin Coleman, Shilo Sanders among others to Power Five schools.

The former Jackson State wide receiver and longtime assistant explained its brand still remains strong nationally.

“It’s still Jackson State. You know, we’re still Jackson State,” said Taylor. “We are the standard. We are the mecca, what I call it. We’ve had a lot of success in past years and it’s been a lot of successful coaches here period. And you know, there’s a lot of good players out there. We lost some really good players, too. We have to make sure we address those needs.”