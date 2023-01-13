You might also like

Morehouse College will take on Virginia Union in the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, event organizers announced Thursday.

“Now in its fourth year, the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic quickly is growing into a premier showcase for the excellence of HBCUs. Northeast Ohio is thrilled to host the administration and staff, students and alumni of these two great institutions,” said Adrian Allison, chief relationship officer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game is scheduled to be played on Sept. 3, 2023.

The Virginia Union Tigers will be looking to duplicate their 2022 season success, which included finishing 9-1 led by returning All-American running back Jada Byers.

Morehouse expects to improve on its 2022 campaign and avenge its close loss in the inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in 2019.

Courtesy: Black College Football Hall of Fame