Florida A&M has added yet another Power Five transfer in former Vanderbilt defensive back Chase Lloyd.

Lloyd is the fourth Power Five transfer FAMU has added this offseason and the third to its secondary along with Jalen Glaze (Minnesota) and Ah’Mare Lee (UCF).

Coming out of high school in Atlanta, Lloyd was tabbed as a three-star recruit and committed to Vanderbilt among offers from Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, and South Alabama.

Prayed to god he said you know you finna win again pic.twitter.com/itfcQ38KAR — Chase Lloyd (@chaselloyd_) January 9, 2023

The former Commodore played 13 games in three seasons with the team amassing 20 total tackles (nine solos) and two passes defended.