Another Jackson State football player has been revealed as part of the luggage Deion Sanders would carry to Colorado.

JSU All-American long snapper Jacob Politte entered the transfer portal days after the Celebration Bowl and on Saturday committed to Colorado.

“My decision was pretty simple: Coach Prime is my guy and there is no one else I would want to play for,” Politte Told 247Sports. “It also helps that on my visit there, after we passed through Denver on our way to Boulder, we got to see the mountains as it opened up and it was just unreal. It is just a great place to see God’s creation and appreciate it. That was a big thing for me.”

Politte started in all 13 games for the Tigers in 2022 working on the field goal and punting units.

Politte, who earned fourth-team FCS Freshman All-America honors, is one of seven Jackson State players to transfer to Colorado from the SWAC champions. Those players include Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Travis Hunter, Cam’Ron Simon-Craig, Tyler Brown and Alejandro Mata.