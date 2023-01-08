Jackson State and Florida A&M will open the 2023 SWAC season in the Orange Blossom Classic once again.

According to FBS Schedules, the SWAC East rivals are scheduled to match up in Miami for the third consecutive year on Sept. 3, 2023, on an ESPN platform.

Jackson State defeated Florida A&M in 2021 by the score of 7-6 and then blew out the Rattlers 59-3 last season. Since joining the SWAC, FAMU’s only losses in conference play have come against Jackson State.

After losing to Jackson State, FAMU won nine straight but failed to make the FCS playoffs.

Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons suggested that the school would possibly look to push the game later in the season so as to not have the game carry postseason implications so early in the year.

The 2023 season is the final year Jackson State is contractually committed to participate in the Orange Blossom Classic.

“As far as the Orange Blossom Classic, it is a game we enjoy being a part of,” said Simmons in December. “There have been some discussions … we will assess who the opponent is. We want to keep the game. We want it to stay in the SWAC but maybe look at some ways where it does not have conference ramifications that early in the season.”