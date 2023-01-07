You might also like

You might also like

Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team went into the half trailing Texas Southern by eight points but rallied from the deficit to take down the Tigers 70-66 at home Saturday on HBCU GO.

The Golden Lions had two players score in double figures, led by Shaun Doss Jr., who recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Kylen Milton added 20 points and four assists from the bench and Trejon Ware added six points, four assists and three steals.

The Golden Lions defense held Texas Southern shooters to only 39.7 percent from the field, including 6.2 percent from three-point range.

UAPB struggled out of the gate, falling behind 36-29 heading into halftime.

Texas Southern kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 52-40 advantage before UAPB went on an 8-0 run to shrink the deficit to 52-48 with 9:47 to go in the contest.

The Golden Lions kept the rally going and took the lead for good on Davon Barnes’ free throw with 49 seconds left for a 70-66 comeback victory.

UAPB got a boost from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 20 of its 41 total points.

Courtesy: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Athletics