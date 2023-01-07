You might also like

Shaw got a clutch basket from guard DJ Thomas in the final seconds to beat Winston-Salem State 65-63 Saturday in front of a packed C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium.

“When Amiri set the screen, the big stepped over. Being a guard, I knew a big couldn’t check me,” said Thomas. “I went around him and made the easy play.”

Said head coach Bobby Collins on the game-winning basket: “In the second half, I told D.J. I can live or die with the shot that he takes, not the one that he creates.”

WHAT A SHOT BY DJ THOMAS #SHAWU pic.twitter.com/1aKGVzgN2Q — Shaw Athletics (@ShawBears) January 7, 2023



The Bears (9-7, 2-2) had three players score in double figures, led by Thomas, who had 19 points and three steals. Caleb Simmons added a double-double from the bench with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Amir Waddell helped out with 10 points off of the bench.

Shaw grabbed 33 rebounds in Saturday’s game compared to Winston-Salem’s 30, led by Simmons’ 10 boards.

Shaw forced 15 WSSU turnovers. The Bears turned those takeaways into 16 points on the other end of the floor. Thomas’ three steals led the way for Shaw.

Shaw entered halftime tied at 34 after a tightly contested first half. Shaw got the job done in the paint in the first half, scoring 18 of its 34 points close to the basket.

Winston-Salem then snagged a 50-48 advantage before Shaw responded by going on a 5-0 run, finished off by Thomas’ jumper, to seize a 53-50 lead with 7:53 to go in the contest.

The Rams narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Bears still held on for the 65-63 win. Shaw got a boost from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 14 of its 31 total points.

Courtesy: Shaw Athletics