In a night of close finishes to open the first full week of SWAC play, Southern was the beneficiary of late-game heroics in a 77-76 win over Texas Southern Monday night.

Trailing by two points with six seconds left in regulation, Jaguars swingman Tyrone Lyons grabbed a rebound off a missed foul shot, pushed the ball just past halfcourt and knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired.

Here is how it went down

This is how Southern beat Texas Southern in what was a wild night in the SWAC. https://t.co/kI0tbkYb4V — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) January 3, 2023

The win by Southern snapped a four-game losing streak and bookended a night where several games were decided in the final minute.