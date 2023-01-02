You might also like

ATLANTA, Ga. — Justin Longstreet had 14 of his team-high 23 points in the second half as Clark Atlanta picked up its first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win of the season with an 80-74 home win over Central State.

Longstreet came off the bench and was 6 of 8 from 3-point range while Jalen Williams added 21 points while connecting on 5 of 9 from downtown as the Panthers were 12 of 21, shooting 57.1 percent from 3-point range in the win. Gwarren Douglas was also in double figures with 15 points in the win.

Williams led Clark Atlanta with eight rebounds while Kye Jeremiah had a game-high 11 assists.

Clark improves to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in the SIAC while Central State is now 3-9 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

The Panthers used an 11-2 first-half run to take a 23-18 lead with 10:22 left in the opening half and Clark Atlanta led 41-40 at halftime.

Clark Atlanta scored 10 straight to take a 59-47 lead with 12:50 left. The Panthers led by as many as 15 in the second half.

Central State ended the game on a 13-4 run over the final 2:49.

Courtesy: Clark Atlanta Athletics