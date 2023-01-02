You might also like

Jackson State may be close to landing an offensive coordinator under new head coach TC Taylor.

Maurice Harris, who was most recently the co-offensive coordinator at Liberty under then-head coach Hugh Freeze, is being targeted by JSU, according to a report by FootballScoop.

Harris, if hired, would replace the departed Brett Bartolone after he joined Deion Sanders at Colorado.

While at Liberty, Harris, helped the Flames offense average better than 32 points per game over a 34-game period.

In 2022, Jackson State was the seventh-ranked offense in the FCS, averaging 37.7 points per game under Bartolone.