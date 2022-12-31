You might also like

Tyrese Elliott’s tip-in at the buzzer gave North Carolina A&T an 81-79 victory over Hofstra Saturday afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

The Aggies scored the final six points of the game to pull off their first CAA win.

North Carolina A&T improved to 6-9 overall and evened its CAA mark at 1-1.

The opening 20 minutes featured three lead changes and two tie scores. Tied at 18 nearly midway through the stanza, Hofstra used a 7-0 run to take a 25-18 lead.

The Aggies cut their deficit to two on several occasions, the last at 33-31 with 3:28 to go. However, Hofstra got five free throws from German Plotnikov down the stretch to take the five-point lead into the locker room.

The Pride opened the second half with a 9-4 spurt to extend the lead to 49-39. The lead would grow to as many as 13, with just under 10 minutes to go on a layup.

OH. MY. GOSH. It counts and @ncatmbb picks up a huge #CAAHoops road win at the buzzer!!! pic.twitter.com/GjnjWorueB — CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) December 31, 2022

The Aggies would make it a three-point game with 5:35 to go on Demetric Horton’s three-pointer. Hofstra would go back up by six before another Aggie three-pointer made it 73-70 with 3:17 to play.

The Aggies made it a one-point game on their next trip down the floor but Hofstra answered with a three-pointer to make it a four-point affair with 1:32 remaining. That would be Hofstra’s last basket after a Kam Woods jumper.

Courtesy: Hofstra Athletics