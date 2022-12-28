Eric Henderson, a member of the Livingstone College basketball team, died in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school announced Tuesday.

Henderson, a Virginia Beach, Virginia native, was a sophomore honor student at Livingstone and a freshman on the basketball team, where he played the small forward.

“He wanted to be at Livingstone College. He took pride in being a Blue Bear,” said James Stinson, Livingstone’s head coach in a statement. “He was willing to sacrifice to make sure everyone else was OK. He was the ultimate student-athlete.”

Said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis:

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace during this difficult time is extended to Eric’s family, friends, teammates and college family. I understand Eric was well-mannered, a hard worker and always smiling and upbeat. May the memory of who he was bring some comfort to those who loved and knew him,” said Davis.

Courtesy: Livingstone College