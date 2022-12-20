You might also like

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have added one of the top running backs in the SWAC to their backfield in Caleb Johnson.

Johnson recorded 2,111 rushing yards and scored 13 rushing yards while also catching 37 passes for 246 yards and scoring two touchdowns in 35 career games for Mississippi Valley State.

The former Delta Devil had his breakout season in 2021 after leading the SWAC in total rushing yards and ranking second in rushing touchdowns.

He was named to the All-SWAC Second Team and the Hero Sports All-Sophomore All-American team.

Johnson fills a void for a Panthers offense after Jaden Stewart entered the transfer portal this offseason.

He will be a welcome addition playing alongside quarterback Trazon Connely who finished second in the SWAC in rushing touchdowns, with 13.

Last season, Prairie View A&M finished with a 6-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in SWAC play behind West division champion Southern.