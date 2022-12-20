You might also like

Junior guard Justin Wright and senior forward Dan Oladapo achieved season-high scoring performances to lift North Carolina Central to an 81-74 victory over The Citadel on Tuesday night inside McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Wright finished with a game-high 24 points, including 15 points in the second half, while Oladapo recorded 21 points and a game-high nine rebounds, equaling his season-best output on the boards.

With eight minutes remaining in the first half, NCCU held a slim 17-16 advantage over the visiting Bulldogs. The Eagles used a 20-8 run during the next five minutes for a 13-point cushion less than three minutes before the break.

NCCU was ahead 44-33 early in the second half, but The Citadel went on a 17-5 spurt to take a 50-49 lead at the 12:24 mark.

Down the stretch, however, Oladapo and Wright combined for 22 of the Eagles’ final 32 points, to remain unbeaten in six home games this season.

The Citadel (5-7) was topped by Austin Ash with 23 points, while Stephen Clark contributed 14 points.

Courtesy: North Carolina Central Athletics