You might also like

You might also like

PINE BLUFF, AR – Maori Davenport hit a game-tying shot with 30 seconds left on the clock to send the game to overtime and Jelissa Reese poured in 14 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 61-57 win over Central Arkansas Monday.

The Lady Lions had three players score in double figures, led by Coriah Beck, who had 16 points and six rebounds.

Maya Peat helped out with 10 points and six rebounds off of the bench.

Maori Davenport pulled down two offensive rebounds to pace an offense that racked up second chance opportunities for UAPB, grabbing 11 boards and turning them into six second chance points.

UAPB did a great job disrupting Central Arkansas shots in the contest, coming away with five blocks. Davenport led the way individually for the Lady Lions with two rejections.

UAPB struggled out of the gate, falling behind 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Central Arkansas kept adding to that lead, building an 18-9 advantage before UAPB went on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from Reese, to narrow its deficit to 18-16.

Central Arkansas responded and expanded its lead, leaving the Lady Lions trailing 21-18 heading into halftime.

The Sugar Bears continued to increase its lead after halftime, building a 30-25 advantage before UAPB went on a 5-0 run, punctuated by a three from Stephanie Okowi, to tie things up at 30 with 1:35 to go in the third.

The Lady Lions could not advance their rally further as the Sugar Bears took a 34-30 lead into the fourth quarter. UAPB played well near the basket, scoring eight of its 12 points in the paint.

Central Arkansas kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 45-35 advantage before UAPB went on a 5-0 run, finished off by Davenport’s layup, to shrink the deficit to 45-40 with 3:32 to go in the fourth.

The Lady Lions rally continued as they outscored Central Arkansas 10-5 the rest of the way to tie it at 50-all and send the game to overtime. UAPB took advantage of three Central Arkansas turnovers in the quarter, scoring five points off of those takeaways.

Courtesy: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Athletics