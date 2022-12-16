You might also like

The Celebration Bowl will be the last game for Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders in association with Jackson State.

Saturday is also expected to be the final time No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter appears in a JSU uniform.

Deion Sanders, the now-Colorado coach, all but confirmed that the 5-star freshman will join him and the Sanders bunch in Boulder next year, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

On an Instagram chat earlier this week where Sanders answered questions from the comments section, Sanders said Hunter is close to joining him at Colorado as a transfer.

“When is Travis coming? Real soon. I saw (speculation) online the other day,” Sanders said via an Instagram chat. “What do you think Travis is going to do? What is wrong with y’all? What is wrong with y’all sometimes? Some of the stuff y’all say puzzles me, puzzles the heck out of me.”

The comments come weeks after Hunter — while watching Sanders’ introductory press conference on a Twitch stream — said, “I’m coming, coach.”

For the season, Hunter has recorded two interceptions, returning one of a defensive touchdown. As a receiver, he’s tallied 14 receptions and scored a pair TDs.