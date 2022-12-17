You might also like

To most fans’ surprise, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was seen roaming the sidelines in Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl.

Turns out Goodell wasn’t just there in support of the game, but he also has some family ties in the game as his nephew Charlton Goddell plays for Jackson State.

Roger Goodell showed up to support his nephew Charlton Goodell at the Cricket Celebration Bowl 🙌 @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/N87Aj4lRAa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 17, 2022

In 2020, BET published an article on Goodell’s relationship with his nephew and spoke about how he gave him a “wake-up call” regarding racism in America.

“I don’t look at him as a Black nephew I look at him as my nephew. So I didn’t think about, does he have that fear when he’s walking out and does he really think he’s in danger every time he walks outside of the building.”

The sophomore defensive lineman out of IMG Academy has played in seven games this season for Jackson State primarily on special teams.