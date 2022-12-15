You might also like

Tennessee State running back and former Ohio Valley Conference co-Freshman of the Year Devon Starling has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Starling transferred to Tennessee State after spending one season at the University of Memphis in 2019.

In his first season with TSU, he led the OVC with 647 rushing yards on 124 attempts and rushing for three touchdowns in seven games.

Tennessee State RB Devon Starling entered the transfer portal; he rushed for 1,987 yards and 7 TD and had 56 rec for 543 yards and 1 TD during his time with TSU @DevonStarling3 pic.twitter.com/VANlUYVGez — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) December 14, 2022

He became the first Tennessee State player to win the OVC Freshman of the Year award since 2011 and was also named a finalist for the Jerry Rice award.

In 2021, the Tigers back was named to the All-OVC Offensive second team in a season in which he put up 800 rushing yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Starling kicked off the 2022 season with the best performance of his career thus far recording 207 rushing yards against a then-nationally ranked Eastern Washington team.