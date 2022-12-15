You might also like

Veteran Alabama State quarterback Myles Crawley has announced he will play for Grambling State.

Crawley had been with Alabama State since 2019 where he played 19 games overall recording 1,240 passing yards and throwing 19 touchdown passes.

This season, Crowley started in four games, including the Hornets’ matchup against UCLA. He competed for the starting role with Auburn transfer Dematrius Davis.

Crawley had his best performance of the season against Mississippi Valley State completing 16-of-26 pass attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Hornet joins a Grambling State team where he will be locked in another battle for a starting spot with returning quarterbacks Quaterius Hawkins and Julian Calvez.