SALISBURY, NC — Bowie State held Livingstone turned up the defense to stop a six-game losing streak in a 75-73 win over Livingstone Thursday night to open CIAA play.

The Bulldogs (3-9, 1-0 CIAA) had three players score in double figures, led by junior Mark Bradshaw who had 23 points. Freshman Jacory Wilkes added 15 points and two steals. Fellow freshman Warren Mouganda helped out with 10 points and three steals.

Another freshman, Detwan Montague, pulled down three offensive rebounds to lead the Bulldogs on the glass. As a team, BSU combined for 12 offensive boards and turned them into 13 second-chance points.

Bowie State’s defense held Livingstone to only 7.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 39.3 percent from the field. The victory snapped a six-game skid for the Bulldogs who had not won since Nov. 21.

After falling behind 37-29, Bowie State went on a 7-0 run with 1:24 left in the first half, culminating in a three from Bradshaw, to narrow its deficit to 37-36. Livingstone answered back and added to its lead, leaving the Bulldogs down 39-36 entering halftime.

Livingstone kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 64-57 advantage before BSU went on a 7-0 run to even the score at 64 all with 2:52 to go in the contest. Neither team was able to finish the game in regulation and the contest headed to overtime tied at 66-all.

Bowie State started overtime with a bang, going on a 5-0 run to seize a 71-66 lead with 4:02 to go in the period. The Blue Bears narrowed the margin somewhat but the Bulldogs were able to hold on for the win.

