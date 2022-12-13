You might also like

With Shedeur Sanders headed to Colorado after the Celebration Bowl, Jackson State possibly landed his replacement.

On Tuesday, the T.C. Taylor-led Tigers acquired All-American JUCO quarterback Philip Short.

Coming from Madison Ridgeland Academy where he won the Mississippi High School Player of the Year award in 2019, Short began his college career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where he played two seasons.

Short recorded 2,600 passing yards completing 56% of his passes and tallied 23 touchdowns in two seasons and 13 total games. This past season, Short played for Holmes Community College where he had his best season as a collegiate player.

He finished second in the NJCAA in passing yards per game (247.0) and ranked third in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) in passing touchdowns (15) on his way to being named to the All-MACCC first team.

Short previously received offers from Ole Miss, Texas Southern, and Mississippi Valley State before ultimately committing to Jackson State.