The American Football Coaches Association has just announced its Division II All-American teams and it features three HBCU players.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers was selected to the All-American offensive First Team. This is yet another accolade to add to the resume of the Virginia Union sophomore.

In addition, he has also been named the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year, was named to the All-CIAA First Team, and won the Willie Lanier Award.

Byers hopes to add the Harlon Hill trophy to his extensive award list when the winner is announced on Friday.

Benedict junior Loobert Denelus was named to the All-American Defensive First Team. Denelus was the anchor to a Tigers’ defense that had their first undefeated regular season and won their first conference championship in school history.

The SIAC Defensive Player of the Year finished the season with 51.0 total tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Fort Valley State running back and SIAC Offensive Player of the Year Emanuel Wilson was selected to the All-American Offensive Second Team.

Wilson led the SIAC in rushing (137.1), rushing touchdowns (17), and all-purpose yards (1,610) leading the Wildcats to an 8-2 record.