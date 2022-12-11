Vincent Dancy said he couldn’t pass up an opportunity “to enhance” his career by accepting a position on the University of Colorado football staff with Deion Sanders.

“We developed a relationship that was just pure genuine,” Dancy told Delta Sports of his decision. “He accepted me. I accepted him. He took me under his wing to teach me and helped me grow in my profession, and meet people that I probably would have never met before. He’s a man of his word.”

Dancy earlier this week announced his resignation as Mississippi Valley State coach to join Sanders as an assistant at Colorado.

MVSU’s Vincent Dancy shares his thoughts about what @DeionSanders means to him and on joining his staff at @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/NZ6dTmbQPI — Delta Sports (@TheDeltaSports) December 9, 2022

Sanders, who had always spoken highly of Dancy, in the offseason documented a recent visit to Mississippi Valley State to spend time with Dancy and the football staff in a video documented by Thee Pregame Show.

During the trip, Sanders toured all the facilities, including the visiting locker room at Rice-Totten Stadium.

The JSU coach then asked to see where Mississippi Valley State held practice and was surprised that the field was nearly a mile from the main campus and wasn’t in the best of conditions

“This is the practice field?” Sanders asked. “We have to do something about that.”

Following the trip, Sanders proclaimed that “it was time for me to go to work” on assisting the football team to orchestrate upgrades.

“Everything he told me he was going to do for me, he’s done it,” said Dancy. “He blessed me with a great opportunity. And I feel like this is the opportunity I’ve always wanted to enhance my career. At this moment, it’s time for me to spread my wings and fly out of Mississippi for the first time in my life, really, and go be successful somewhere else.”