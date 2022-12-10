HBCU All-Stars college basketball watch list announced

You might also like

You might also like

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced the second annual 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars Watch List featuring the nation’s top basketball players from top Black college conferences and teams.

The HBCU All-Star Game will showcase 24 of the best student-athletes from the four Historically Black Athletic Conferences, representing the MEAC and SIAC HBCU All-Stars versus SWAC and CIAA HBCU All-Stars, along with Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T State Universities HBCU All-Stars.

The 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena in Houston on Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. ET.

Travis L. Williams, HBCU All-Stars, LLC Founder/CEO and former head coach at two HBCUs Tennessee State University and Fort Valley State University said, “What a blessing for us to celebrate Black culture, Black excellence, and Black history through our weeklong HBCU All-Star Game Experience in Houston.”

This event is far more than a basketball game. HBCU All-Stars LLC will stage the HBCU All-Star Game Experience, a week-long festival that will kick off the week on Tuesday, March 28 and conclude the following Tuesday after the Championship game on April 4.

It will celebrate the HBCU experience and will be highlighted by an HBCU All-Stars College admissions fair, community outreach and engagement, Pro Day Combine, welcome reception, awards ceremony, and social justice & civil rights panel discussion.

The HBCU All-Star Game will air live on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream on Paramount+.