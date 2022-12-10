HBCU All-Stars college basketball watch list announced

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced the second annual 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars Watch List featuring the nation’s top basketball players from top Black college conferences and teams.
The HBCU All-Star Game will showcase 24 of the best student-athletes from the four Historically Black Athletic Conferences, representing the MEAC and SIAC HBCU All-Stars versus SWAC and CIAA HBCU All-Stars, along with Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T State Universities HBCU All-Stars.
The 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, a college basketball showcase highlighting the best HBCU players in the country, will be held at Texas Southern University’s H&PE Arena in Houston on Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. ET.
Travis L. Williams, HBCU All-Stars, LLC Founder/CEO and former head coach at two HBCUs Tennessee State University and Fort Valley State University said, “What a blessing for us to celebrate Black culture, Black excellence, and Black history through our weeklong HBCU All-Star Game Experience in Houston.”
This event is far more than a basketball game. HBCU All-Stars LLC will stage the HBCU All-Star Game Experience, a week-long festival that will kick off the week on Tuesday, March 28 and conclude the following Tuesday after the Championship game on April 4.
It will celebrate the HBCU experience and will be highlighted by an HBCU All-Stars College admissions fair, community outreach and engagement, Pro Day Combine, welcome reception, awards ceremony, and social justice & civil rights panel discussion.
The HBCU All-Star Game will air live on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream on Paramount+.
1. P.J Byrd, Southern University
2. Marcus Garrett, Bethune Cookman University
3. Ahamadou Fofana, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
4. Isaiah Burke, Morgan State University
5.Joe Bryant Jr, Norfolk State University
6. Sam Sessoms, Coppin State University
7. JR Clay, Tennessee State University
8. Malik Parker, Albany State University
9. Montrell Jacobs, Kentucky State University
10. Gregg Boyd, Tuskegee University
11. Kelvin Allen, Lane College
12. Zach Newkirk, Virginia State University
13. Korey Williams, Lincoln University (PA)
14. Justus Baldwin, Shaw University
SHOOTING GUARD Honoring Sam Jones (North Carolina Central University – MEAC)
1. Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M University
2. Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State University
3. Oddyst Walker, Alcorn State University
4. Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State University
5. Bryson Etienne, Southern University
6. Zion Styles, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
7. Malik Miller, Morgan State University
8. Demetric Horton, North Carolina A&T State University
9. Marquis Godwin, Hampton University
10. Shaun Doss, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
11. Felix Hayes, Edward Waters University
12. Maximillion, Lane College
13. Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State University
14. Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald, Virginia State University
15. Jonathan Hicklin, Winston Salem State University
16. Da’Shawn Phillip, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
17.Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union University
18. Jeremiah Pope, Shaw University
SMALL FORWARD Honoring Purvis Short (Jackson State University – SWAC)
1. Cameron Christon, Grambling State University
2. Terrence Lewis, Grambling State University
3. Trace Young, Jackson State University
4. Tyrone Lyons, Southern University
5. Eric Boone, North Carolina Central University
6. Nathaniel Pollard Jr, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
7. Dana Tate Jr, Norfolk State University
8. Yasim Hooker, Miles College
9. Kong Kong, Kentucky State University
10. Eleik Bowles, Savannah State University
11. Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State University
12. Robert Osborne, Virginia Union University
13. Kevin Davis, Bethune Cookman University
14. Brion Whitley, Southern University
POWER FORWARD Honoring Anthony Mason (Tennessee State University – Independent)
1. Joirdon Nicholas, Texas Southern University
2. John Walker III, Texas Southern University
3. Yahuza Rasas, Prairie View A&M University
4. Dontrell McQuarter, Alcorn State University
5. Kris Monroe, North Carolina Central University
6. Kobe Dickson, Howard University
7. Kris Bankston, Norfolk State University
8. Justin Winston, Coppin State University
9. Zion Griffin, Tennessee State University
10. Jalon Andrews, Kentucky State University
11. Larry Kuimi, Edward Waters University
12.Justin Sylver, Lane College
13.Cameron Sembly, Allen University
14. Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union University
15. Chris Greene, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
CENTER Honoring Caldwell Jones (Albany State University – SIAC)
1. Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M University
2. Dylan Roberston, Bethune Cookman University
3. Brendan Medley-Bacon, North Carolina Central University
4. Lewis Djonkam, Morgan State University
5. Adong Makuoi, Tennessee State University
6. James Love III, Virginia State University
