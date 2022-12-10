Although Deion Sanders is preparing Jackson State for the Celebration Bowl in what will be his swan song with the program, he is also tasked with the challenge of building out his coaching staff for his new job as the head coach of Colorado.

The latest edition to the staff is ace defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, who will be joining Sanders in Boulder as the director of quality control and defensive analyst, Thee Pregame Show reported.

Thurman lead a unit that is currently the No. 1 defense in FCS, leading the nation in yards allowed at 233.2 yards per game and points allowed, surrendering just 11.3 points per contest.

Thurman will be the latest Jackson State staff member that will join Coach Prime in Boulder. Linebackers coach Andre Hart, tight ends coach Tim Brewster; analyst and former NFL head coach Mike Zimmer are all expected to head to Boulder as well.