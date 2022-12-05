You might also like

Mississippi Valley State running back Caleb Johnson has entered the transfer portal.

In a social media post Monday afternoon announcing the move Johnson, in part said, “I’m excited about what I have left to give to this great game and look forward to joining a program that has need of what I can provide. Until next season..Let’s pray for one another’s successes!”

Thank you coach Dancy and Mississippi Valley State University for a great career…with that being said I’m entering the transfer portal with 1 year left of eligibility remaining. 3️⃣ @apostle06 @Coach_CJ15 @901Phenom pic.twitter.com/sIV29mQzVK — Caleb Johnson (@calebsavage21) December 5, 2022

In his time at Mississippi Valley, the Memphis, Tennessee product ran for 2,111 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged 4.1 yards per carry.

Johnson, a two-time All-SWAC Preseason honoree, enters the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.