Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is sought to be wanted from the Colorado rocky mountains to the shores of south Florida.

Add the state of Virginia to the list of suitors.

Students at Liberty University are calling for the school to hire Coach Prime as a replacement for ex-coach Hugh Freeze after he took the Auburn job this week.

So Levi and Luke Brinkley started a petition immediately after Freeze left for the SEC to get Sanders to Liberty. The document, as reported by WSET-TV, has garnered more than 1,900 signatures so far.

“Deion Sanders is a former NFL star and current Coach who is a devout Christian and would be a perfect fit for Liberty,” the Change.org petition states. “MAKE HIM A FLAME.”

The campus, said Luke Brinkley, is excited about the longshot prospect that Sanders would be the next Flames coach. Students even started an Instagram page called @ to document their efforts.

“I have not heard a single negative response. Everywhere I go, people are screaming and celebrating. People are super pumped about this,” he said. “He has that energy. He has that swag to him that would just be so contagious.”

The authors of the Deion to Liberty movement explained the attraction to the two-time SWAC Coach of the year is more than football.

“Ultimately, at the core of it, he’s a definition of a champion for Christ, and we need someone like that, like Deion, for Liberty’s brand and to propel us in the future,” Luke Binkley said. “Deion has been very outspoken in his faith for a while and the main motto at Liberty is training champions for Christ, and I think Deion fits that mold very well.”

Sanders confirmed on Monday that he was offered the vacant Colorado job, but maintained that he was focused on preparing 11-0 JSU for Saturday’s SWAC Championship Game versus Southern.