You might also like

You might also like

Who: Grambling vs. Southern

Where: The Bayou Classic, Ceasar’s Superdome, New Orleans, LA

When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 1:00 p.m. (CT)

TV: NBC

Grambling State (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) and Southern University (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) will clash once again in the 49th annual Bayou Classic at Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s contest will feature one team looking to end a disappointing season on a positive note with a win and the other hoping to secure a win to continue playing in the postseason.

The Jaguars, who have lost two of their last three games, put themselves in a position to contend for a division title when they defeated Mississippi Valley State 27-7 back on Nov. 12.

If Southern wins Saturday against Grambling, the Jags will clinch the SWAC West division and will move on to face Jackson State on Dec. 3 to compete for a SWAC championship in Jackson, Miss.

Grambling, however, is in a position to play the role of “spoiler.” While the Tigers are not in a position to compete for any division titles or championships, the G-Men can end Southern’s chances of winning the West division.

If the Tigers defeat Southern, Prairie View A&M (6-5, 5-3 SWAC) will win the SWAC West division and move forward to face Jackson State.

Grambling currently leads the Bayou Classic series 24-22 and won last year’s games over the Jaguars 29-26.