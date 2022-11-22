You might also like

A pair of HBCU coaches are among the finalists for the top coach in the FCS.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and NC Central coach Trei Oliver were named two of 16 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award on Monday.

In his third season at his alma mater, Oliver has led the Eagles to their first conference championship in six years and the program’s second-ever trip to the Celebration Bowl. He was also named MEAC Coach of the Year.

Sanders, who won the award last season, has led Jackson State to an 11-0 overall record and second consecutive SWAC East championship.