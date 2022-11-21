You might also like

Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson has announced that he will be forgoing his senior season with the Wildcats and entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his first year with Fort Valley State, the junior was named to the All-SIAC second team after leading the SIAC with 119.3 rushing yards per game and seven rushing touchdowns.

Before playing for Fort Valley State, Wilson started his career at Johnson C. Smith where he was named CIAA Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after recording 1,040 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

This season, Wilson ranked in the top 10 in the country in total rushing yards (1,371) and rushing touchdowns (17). He is the first Fort Valley State running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since 2004.

He helped lead the Wildcats to an 8-2 overall record a three-game improvement over their mark last season on his way to being named SIAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Wilson is set to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28, 2023, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.