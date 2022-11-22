The accolades continue to roll in for Travis Hunter as he was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman player in the FCS.

Hunter will look to join teammate Shedeur Sanders as Jerry Rice Award winners from Jackson State. Sanders won the award last season.

`

The Rice Award, now in its 12th season, is named after legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice, who starred at Mississippi Valley State. A national media panel will select the winner, with voting based on the regular season. The recipient will be announced on Dec. 7 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

Earlier on Monday, Hunter was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week.

Hunter has impacted JSU on both defense and offense this season. Hunter has made 12 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for touchdown), one fumble recovery, and nine pass breakups. He also has 13 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

In this past Saturday’s 24-13 Jackson State win over Alcorn which clinched an 11-0 regular season for JSU, Hunter returned a second-quarter interception 44 yards for a touchdown and made a 19-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics