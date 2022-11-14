Florida A&M has once again placed itself in the hunt.

On Monday, the Rattlers were positioned at No. 24 in the FCS coaches Top 25 poll for the first time this season.

FAMU (8-2, 6-1 SWAC) will carry HBCU football’s second-longest Division I winning streak into its Saturday matchup against Bethune-Cookman in the annual Florida Classic.

Not only are bragging rights on the line, but also a possible trip to the postseason, too.

The Rattlers need a win to at least keep its FCS playoff hopes alive and even a shot a hosting a game.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the school is working with city officials and local business stakeholders to help secure a bid to host a playoff at Bragg Memorial Stadium if the Rattlers are selected to the 24-team field.

The announcement will be made Sunday when the bracket is revealed at 12:30 on ESPNU.

For schools to host FCS playoff games, the NCAA requires that they submit bids or guarantees of how much they will pay for each home date. The organization sets minimum bids that get higher for each round.

Historically, minimum bidding has started at $30,000 for the first round to $40,000 for the second round, $50,000 for the quarterfinals and $60,000 for the semifinals. Some schools with bigger budgets can bid more money to host games on or near their campus.

If the winning school makes money during the duration of its postseason run, the NCAA takes a larger cut minus the school’s expenses. In turn, the school receives a larger share of whatever is left over.

“We all understand how important that will be for the city, university, and football program,” said Simmons Everyone that will be integral in us successfully hosting a playoff game has been contacted and pulling out all the stops to make it happen.”

If Florida A&M makes the FCS playoff field, it will be the program’s second appearance in as many years. The Rattlers earned an at-large bid in 2021 played at Southeastern Louisiana, a game it lost 38-14.

“The SWAC is a strong conference and we’re playing good ball, said Simmons in explaining what would make FAMU a worthy postseason team. “We have been looked down upon on the national level in regards to quality competition and coaching, but I’ll put it up against anybody in America because I believe in our products. We deserve the right to show that on a national stage and not just between our respective conferences.”