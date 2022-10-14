One of the great Grambling icons might be returning for the team’s SWAC home opener against Florida A&M.

When the Tigers take the field at Eddie Robinson Stadium on Saturday for the first time in the Hue Jackson era, they will be accompanied by the familiar “G” on player helmets that had been absent several weeks.

While no official announcement has been made, the team’s equipment manager posted a video on social media displaying the logo will appear on Grambling’s renowned black helmets.

Coach Hue Jackson ordered the “G” removed following a 66-17 loss at Jackson State on Sept. 17 to fall to 1-3 at the time. The first-year head coach explained that Grambling players needed to earn the right to wear the logo.

“There’s a standard you have to have as a Grambling State football player. That ‘G’ does stand for greatness,” said Jackson about the decision. “It’s something you earn. It’s not something that’s given.”

If the “G” returns, it appears — despite Grambling in the middle of a four-game losing streak — would have done enough to appease the program’s standard once again.