We are officially in the back end of the HBCU football season in the Division II ranks and this upcoming weekend could be the most important with multiple games that could determine conference championship matchups.

In the CIAA North, the undefeated Virginia Union Panthers go on the road to face the three-time conference champion Bowie State Bulldogs. Meanwhile, the defending SIAC East champion Albany State Golden Rams face the undefeated Benedict Tigers to potentially decide the division.

There is also have a key matchup in the SIAC West between the reigning division champion Miles Golden Bears and the Lane Dragons, with both teams looking to remain alive in the conference championship race.

As we wait to see how these contests impact the rankings going forward, here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Lower Division Football Poll for Week 6.