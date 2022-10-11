Coach Prime, meet Amazon Prime.

Coach Prime, a four-episode docuseries that takes viewers inside Deion Sanders’ work with the Jackson State University football program, will air in December exclusively on Prime Video.

The series follows the JSU Tigers at practice and games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community, amid the team’s quest for an HBCU National Championship during a season unlike any other. This season’s unforgettable and inspiring journey includes Sanders welcoming the nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, to Jackson State, and the team’s exciting performances on gameday.

Coach Prime is coming to Prime 📺@PrimeVideo has announced a 4-part documentary on @GoJSUTigersFB and @DeionSanders that will debut in December 🏈#SBJWCOS pic.twitter.com/VUUmocut8i — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) October 11, 2022

It features a range of celebrity guests who educate and inspire and explores how the team and community dealt with a citywide water crisis, all while also changing the lives of young men and women in dramatic ways.

It will also focus on Sanders’ broader mission to level the playing field in college sports by raising awareness for HBCUs.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family,” said Marie Donoghue, VP, global sports video, Amazon. “Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime’s world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University.”

“When Coach Prime began his job at Jackson State, the biggest challenge and the brightest opportunity facing us was to collectively shine a light on HBCUs and break down barriers faced by these culturally important, yet overlooked and underfunded, institutions. We have worked tirelessly over the past few years—building coalitions, forging partnerships, and developing this documentary series—to encourage and create change,” said Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment and executive producer of Coach Prime. “We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video to expand the series’ audience and give viewers a sense of the culture unique to HBCUs and a behind-the-scenes look at Coach Prime, and his efforts to level the playing field.”