The annual State Fair Classic between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M was the marquee event of Week 5 with the Panthers pulling off a fifth consecutive win over the Tigers.

Tennessee State hosted NCAA Division II foe Lane College for its annual John Merritt Classic. And in shocking fashion, the Dragons left Nashville with an overtime win that resulted in TSU beginning the season with an 0-5 record.

Our weekly top-five list features the halftime shows from those events as well as two other familiar bands.

Below is our selection of the top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 5.

5. Prairie View A&M (vs. Grambling State)

Performed at the Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas



4. Grambling State (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Performed at the Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas



3. Tennessee State (vs. Lane College)

Performed at Hale Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee



2. Southern (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Performed at A.W. Munford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



1. Texas Southern (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at PNC Stadium, Houston, Texas

