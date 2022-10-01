You might also like

New Haven, Conn. – Howard fell behind by three scores before putting on a furious rally that came down to one possession.

But, in the end, too many missed opportunities proved to be its undoing as the Bison fell, 34-26 to Yale in the NAACP Harmony Classic.

Howard (1-4) took the early lead on an Aaron Bickerton field goal and then saw the Bulldogs (2-1) reel off 21 unanswered points to take a 21-6 lead at the half.

Yale then scored twice more in the third quarter period to take what appeared to be an insurmountable lead, 27-6, late in the third quarter.

Howard then began its attempt at a comeback when it took advantage of Yale miscues and turned into two scores during a 40-second span. It reduced the margin to 27-20 with 5:02 left in the final stanza.

The Bulldogs dashed any hopes the Bison had when Tre Peterson scored from 44 yards out to put the game away.

Howard tacked on the last score to end the game on a Jaylon Tolbert 18-yard hookup to Antoine Murray.

Howard won the offensive plays battle by a whopping 86-64 margin and time of possession, 34-26.

Senior quarterback Quinton Williams completed 23-of-42 for 226 yards while freshman running back

Eden James led the team in rushing with 50 yards on six carries.

Third-year Bison Kasey Hawthorne caught seven passes for 112 yards. Senior linebacker Christian White led the defensive charge with four tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Courtesy: Howard Athletics