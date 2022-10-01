Jackson State may have a bye week this Saturday, but the conversation about Deion Sanders and his future coaching prospects hasn’t taken time off.

Over the past several weeks, college football analysts and reporters have suggested that Sanders should be considered for a Power 5 job in the offseason on the strength of his impactful transformation of the JSU football program in less than two full seasons.

According to FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman, Sanders has allegedly emerged as a coach to watch for the current vacancy at Georgia Tech.

“You’re talking about a guy who was a big star with both the Falcons and the Braves, and he would make that program immediately relevant nationally and pump a lot of needed life into that place,” said Feldman on the FOX college football pregame show.

When asked about him being discussed as a candidate for the Georgia Tech job on the Rich Eisen Show, Sanders said that “it is nice to be mentioned.”

Feldman also suggested that Auburn, another school that some insiders have attempted to tie Sanders with might target if embattled head coach Bryan Hardin is let go after the 2022 season.

Feldman’s theory rested on Sanders being able to snare No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter away from Florida State, a school the high school phenomenon had made a verbal commitment to.

“You’re talking about a guy who showed his recruiting prowess last year by beating everybody —everybody, including Nick Saban — for the No. 1 recruit in the country in Travis Hunter to get him to go to an FCS program,” said Feldman. “And as one coach told me this week, ‘Good luck to the guy who has to do the in-home recruiting visit before or after Deion Sanders.’”

Sanders, in his third season at Jackson State, has been steadfast that he is committed to remaining with the program despite documented interest shown by the likes of Colorado State and TCU.

“Let me address that,” he told Thee Pregame Show in the offseason about rumors of his departure. “I’m happy where I am. It’s a calling where I am. God didn’t give me a timetable and say, ‘You got to be there for that long.’ God told me to go do that, do what I ask you to do, and do it at a high level.”