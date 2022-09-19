During an appearance on the “I Am Athlete Podcast,” top high school basketball recruit Mikey Williams eluded to the likelihood of taking an official visit to Jackson State.

On the show, former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones asked Williams what schools were on his top five he was considering.

The five-star class of 2023 recruit talked about schools he planned to take official visits reiterating that he was still considering attending an HBCU. The five-star recruit was then asked whether he has spoken to JSU football coach Deion Sanders about playing for former NBA All-Star Mo Williams.

“I haven’t talked to him…my boy go there, though,” Williams said. “I definitely got to take a visit over there.”

Mikey Williams says he's going to take a visit to Jackson State. Imagine if he chose JSU things would be even more crazy at Jackson State. pic.twitter.com/BuNsPdDopW — SWAC BUZZ (@SwacBuzz) September 19, 2022

In June 2020, Williams made headlines when he tweeted “Going to an HBCU wouldn’t be too bad.” This was around the time Makur Maker announced he was committing to Howard University becoming the highest-rated recruit to commit to an HBCU.

Williams’ post received a lot of attention with 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony even commenting on the situation.

“All it takes is one person to change history,” Anthony said in a video on Instagram. “If he does that, it changes college sports because you have a young black kid who is at the top of his game, who decides to go to a Black university, that’s totally different.”

Williams shared a top 10 list of schools he received offers from which included five HBCUs: North Carolina Central, Alabama State, Texas Southern, Hampton and Tennessee State.