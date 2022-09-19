You might also like

Following Saturday’s rivalry match between Grambling State and Jackson State, there was just as much discussion about what went on in the stands as on the field.

A JSU 66-24 win over Grambling — its 10th-straight over a SWAC opponent dating back to 2021 — became the secondary story when online reports indicated that some of the 44,000 fans in attendance had suffered heat-related illnesses inside Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

First responders reportedly treated at least 40 people, with seven others taken to local hospitals for treatment, a Jackson, Mississippi television station reported on Monday.

Grambling and Jackson State spectators complained about the heat, lack of beverages and long concession stand lines that played a role in many fans sustaining heat exhaustion.

A Jackson meteorologist said the temperature — about 90 degrees for the 1 p.m. kickoff — felt in excess of 100 degrees inside the stadium because of the weather conditions.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones told the media that a “record number” of people had to be treated and rendered first aid by paramedics inside the stadium.

Fans from Grambling State University and Jackson State University overcome by heat forced to leave the game early. Reports that supply of bottled water running out before halftime pic.twitter.com/KPO4JUxKsb — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) September 19, 2022

The heat also impacted the Grambling marching band. The group left its seating area due to safety precautions, according to a statement from the university.

Grambling coach Hue Jackson said he was unaware of the situation involving the band but parents of players notified staff about “issues with water and people trying to be in a situation where they could be a little bit cooler.”

‘That’s understandable. It was a nice hot football day,” said Jackson. “That’s what we all look forward to. I don’t know what went on with the concession stands but I know there were some parents who experienced some issues in that way.”