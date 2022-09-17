You might also like

The Canadian Football League will be adding a decorated HBCU player to its ranks as former Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper has signed with the Montreal Alouettes.

Prior to signing with the CFL, Harper signed an NFL undrafted free agent deal in May with the Cleveland Browns only to be waived nine days later.

The former Braves quarterback’s storied college career saw him win the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year award in 2019 while also being named to the All-SWAC first team.

This was the second straight season an Alcorn State quarterback won the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year after Noah Johnson won the award the previous year.

Harper went on to help lead Alcorn State to their second straight SWAC championship defeating Southern thereby clinching a berth in the Celebration Bowl.

The Alouettes currently have the second-best record in their division at 5-7 looking to secure a playoff spot with six games remaining.