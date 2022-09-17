You might also like

Deion Sanders wasn’t in a good mood when he walked over to an ESPN on-field television production crew to conduct a halftime interview.

Jackson State (3-0) was only up 21-17 after the first two quarters but the score didn’t draw Sanders’ ire.

For him, JSU was playing sloppy football. The offense committed two turnovers. There was another on special teams. Its vaunted defense had blow assignments and allowed a long touchdown run.

Sanders, the third-year head coach, was not pleased the Tigers were not dominant and playing down to its opponent.

Then the second half happened.

Quarterback Sheduer Sanders dropped back to pass with JSU in the red zone and scampered 15 yards for a touchdown and flexed his biceps as part of a 24-point third-quarter surge in a 66-24 win over Grambling State (1-2) on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.